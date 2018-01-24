IDOT tries to cure headaches that current road conditions cause - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

IDOT tries to cure headaches that current road conditions cause drivers

By Jennifer Lenzini, Weekend Anchor/Multimedia Journalist
The first blizzard of 2018 brought a lot of snow to Siouxland- causing headaches for drivers.

With 12.1 inches of snow here in Sioux City, snow plow drivers have a lot of work to do.     

Due to dangerous conditions, they got a slow start to clearing the streets.

The Iowa Department of Transportation said that state-wide, there are just under 200 plows working to make roads, safe. 

"Total across the state, we have about 175 trucks out operating right now," said Craig Bargfrede, Winter Operations Administrator for the Iowa Department of Transportation.  "We put down just over 800 tons of salt, and some sand- there was sand used in some areas, mainly to hit some trouble spots."

Bargfrede says that as a department, they did run into some obstacles here in Siouxland while trying to clear the roads.  

"We did have Highway 3, west of Le Mars, that was deemed impassible for a period of time," adds Bargfrede. "So just struggling with the ability to maintain that highway and keep it open was a challenge for us as well."

Bargfrede adds that driving slowly around snow plows is crucial for them to be able to do their job safely.

He says they are going to drive slow, so be patient. 

