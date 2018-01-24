School bus stuck in snow on Wednesday gives some parents concern - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

School bus stuck in snow on Wednesday gives some parents concern

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Some local parents are expressing concern on Wednesday.

They want to know why school was in session, when the road conditions were not passable in some areas.

A KTIV viewer says a school bus was stuck in their neighborhood, on West 5th Street, between George and Ross Streets.

The viewer also says it was there for at least 30-minutes and hit a parked car.

Sioux City Community Schools Superintendent, Dr. Paul Gausman, says a lot of factors go into the decision of canceling school.

He adds he is confident in his decision to resume classes on Wednesday.

"It was going to be about the same conditions at 8 in the morning, as it would at 10 in the morning," said says Dr. Paul Gausman, Sioux City Public School Superintendent. "If we can get them to school, so we can get them breakfast, and get them lunch, I always think that's a good thing to do. As well as to continue their academic process, which is of course our core mission."

School was canceled earlier this week on Monday and Tuesday, due to the snowstorm.

