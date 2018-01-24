Dense Fog Advisory issued into Thursday morning

**Dense Fog Advisory for central and northern Siouxland, including Sioux City, from 9 pm Wednesday until 9 am Thursday**

While we're now a couple days removed from the blizzard that moved through Siouxland, we continue to feel its residual effects.

One of the effects is the fog that many of us woke up to this morning and since there's still a lot of moisture near the ground from all of this snow, more fog is on the way tonight.

Central and northern Siouxland, including Sioux City, will be in a Dense Fog Advisory from 9 pm Wednesday until 9 am Thursday for visibilities likely to go under a quarter mile.

As the fog disappears during the morning Thursday we'll get in on some sunshine and highs in the 30s.

Slightly warmer air will continue to move into the area on Friday when highs could be near 40 degrees.

We'll see a little cooling over the weekend although that will still keep our temperatures in the 30s on Saturday and then the 20s by Sunday.

Monday may still be a bit below average but we'll warm back into the 40s by Tuesday.

Another front moves in on Wednesday and will start cooling us down again and give us a slight chance of a light rain and snow mix.