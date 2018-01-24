Freezing drizzle causes accidents in Chicago

Freezing drizzle made for dangerous driving conditions, causing more than 50 crashes in numerous Chicago suburbs Wednesday morning.

Crews were working several accidents as the entire metro area was under a winter weather advisory until 9 a.m.

Warning of a glaze of ice on roadways, parking lots and sidewalks during the morning rush hour.

That advisory was extended until noon for several eastern counties and some into Indiana.

Dozens of crashes, jack-knifed semis and spin-outs were reported as many hit the roads early Wednesday morning.

"Drive at slower speeds and be prepared for vehicles losing control around or ahead of you. Please do not go out on the roadways unless absolutely necessary," Illinois state police said in a warning to drivers.

Major incidents were reported on southbound Interstate 294 in Western Springs, where an accident blocked all lanes near Ogden avenue just before 6 a.m.

On the northbound side, numerous accidents shut down lanes near the Hinsdale Oasis.