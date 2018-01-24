Iowa Court of Appeals rejects Mothershed appeal of robbery, attempted murder convictions

The Iowa Court of Appeals has rejected the appeal of a Sioux City man's conviction in a string of robberies and the shooting a police officer.

In November of 2016, a judge sentenced Isaiah Mothershed to up to 50-years in prison following his conviction on four counts of first-degree robbery, and two counts of attempted murder. One of those attempted murder counts came when Mothershed pulled a gun on Officer Ryan Moritz while he was moving Mothershed to a waiting squad car during his arrest in February 2016. Mothershed pulled a gun from the couch, where he was sitting, and shot Moritz once in the leg.

In his appeal, Mothershed contended that insufficient evidence supported his conviction on the second attempted murder count he faced. It came during one of the four robberies he was convicted of.

Mothershed also claimed his trial attorney was ineffective in failing to seek severance of the four robbery counts.

The Court of Appeals rejected Mothershed's arguments, and affirmed his conviction.