Blizzard adds extra challenges for emergency crews

When a winter weather emergency kicks up, the everyday emergencies don't go away.

Norfolk Public Safety Director Shane Weidner says it's a slow-go, but police and fire and rescue staff must power through the conditions to respond to 911 calls.

"What happens is guys jump in a pay-loader and they lead the way, either police or fire for either response," Weidner said. "They just slowly get to the scene."

Weidner says the Norfolk area was fortunate during Monday's blizzard as there weren't any fires and there were few rescue calls, but that's not always the case. He says the need to respond to calls is why the street crews tackle the snow emergency routes first.

"Those are the main routes that we [plow] to get those main corridors open so we can at least get close to the emergency if at all possible," Weidner said.

The snow emergency routes include Benjamin Avenue, Norfolk Avenue, Omaha Avenue, 1st Street, 13th Street and 25th street.

Norfolk's city code also dictates that cars can only park on the even side of residential roads and can't park on emergency routes.

"Which is a huge help because when it's a heavy snow like this, the plows can't really stop," Weidner said. "If they stop, they get stuck as well so if it's clear they can get some momentum and really move the snow."

Weidner says many police, fire and street personnel logged over 24 hours during the blizzard. He says they're hard at work and hope for patience from the public.

"Mother nature is a great equalizer so we ask for everybody's patience and understanding and we'll get it clean, we promise that," Weidner said.