Trump willing to talk to Mueller under oath

WASHINGTON (AP) -

President Donald Trump says he's "looking forward" to being interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Speaking to reporters today, Trump says he'd be willing to answer questions under oath.

Mueller is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, but his probe has expanded to include potential misdeeds by those in Trump's orbit and the president himself.

Trump also says he doesn't recall asking then-acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe whom he voted for in 2016. Critics say that asking such a question would be a conflict of interests. 

Now, Trump is saying that there is no obstruction from his administration and that Mueller could come in "two or three weeks"

