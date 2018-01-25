Allen Fire & Rescue Department battle elements to rescue man

The blizzard in Siouxland created a life and death situation for volunteers of the Allen Fire & Rescue Department, who needed to take a man to a local hospital who was having a heart attack.

Because of the street conditions, volunteers from the department had to respond to the heart attack call in their own vehicles, after their ambulance was stuck in Sioux City from an earlier call.

According to the man's son Josh Sievers, when officials arrived at his father's home, crews and city workers had to clear his driveway of snow in order to get him out.

From there, they were able to take him to the hospital, but not without the assistance of state snow plow drivers who escorted them to Wayne, Nebraska.

When Sievers father needed additional care, he was again escorted by the plow drivers to Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City.

Sievers said his father is resting comfortably in the ICU at Mercy.