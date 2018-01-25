Parking, commercial space proposed for downtown Sioux City

Sioux City leaders say there have been discussions about a new $11 million multi-story parking and commercial development project in downtown Sioux City.

In 2015, the city purchased a 1.2 acre lot at the southwest corner of third and Pearl Streets, just south of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Economic Development Director Marty Dougherty says the plans would include additional parking and space for commercial use at the location, and that would help the Tyson Events Center and the Hard Rock.

Part of the plans were discussed during Saturday's budget session with city leaders.

Dougherty said $11 million is budgeted for the project in the city's Capital Budget.

The 2019 fiscal year project would be split in half, with the city investing $5.5 million.

Dougherty said financing would come from public and private sources.

No official plans been announced for the project.

A formal plan still needs to be presented to the city council.

Dougherty says that will come in the next 30 to 60 days.