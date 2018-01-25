More fog to start off our Thursday

**Dense Fog Advisory for central and northern Siouxland, including Sioux City, through 9 AM**

Even though the blizzard of 2018 is becoming more of a memory, effects are still being felt in Siouxland as the snow pack is lingering due to cold temperatures. With all of this moisture at the surface, more dense fog is developing, due to warmer air riding up over the snow. That is why we have Dense Fog Advisory in effect with visibility nearing 0.0 at times so please travel with caution. The fog should lift by late morning/ early afternoon and we should get some sunshine in for the latter half of the day.

Temperatures will be warming up into the 30s with some 40s west of I-29. We continue on this warming trend tomorrow, out ahead of a cold front. Highs will be surging up into the 40s under a mix of clouds and sunshine. More patchy dense fog is possible through the overnight into the morning so be alert. Cooler air moves in behind this boundary for the weekend with temps dropping into the 30s and 40s Saturday with 20s expected by Sunday. Conditions look to remain dry through the start of next week as high pressure dominates. Temps begin to moderate yet again with the 40s being felt again by Tuesday. Another front the brings the precip. chances back to Siouxland with some rain/snow possible by Wednesday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer