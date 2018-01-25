Student athletes help teacher

Chicago teacher Abena Story knew it wasn't going to be a normal day when she walked into her classroom to see cameras and some extra guests.

No one told her that high school students from across the Chicago area spent the morning unloading a van, unpacking, and assembling the furniture she asked for to create a student reading space.

In December all the Pepsico Showdown student-athletes decided to contribute at least one dollar donation to reach the end goal of one-thousand dollars

But that wasn't all, they then donated their favorite books, along with hundreds of others, new bikes for reading incentives and finally presented a check for 35-hundred dollars

Story said ", It's more supplies to help them learn, and to help them understand how to sit down and socialize."

She wanted the space not only for reading but to help her students interact and build social skills.

The high school students who pitched in say they hope today's donation will make a difference for years to come.

Story said,"These kids are wonderful...I mean they've taken off school, they've helped put all of this together. I'm so appreciative to all of you guys."