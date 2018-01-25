Student athletes help teacher - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Student athletes help teacher

Posted:
By Phillip Prather, Multimedia News Producer
Connect

Chicago teacher Abena Story knew it wasn't going to be a normal day when she walked into her classroom to see cameras and some extra guests. 

No one told her that high school students from across the Chicago area spent the morning unloading a van, unpacking, and assembling the furniture she asked for to create a student reading space. 

In December all the Pepsico Showdown student-athletes decided to contribute at least one dollar donation to reach the end goal of one-thousand dollars

But that wasn't all, they then donated their favorite books, along with hundreds of others, new bikes for reading incentives and finally presented a check for  35-hundred dollars
Story said ", It's more supplies to help them learn, and to help them understand how to sit down and socialize."

She wanted the space not only for reading but to help her students interact and build social skills. 

The high school students who pitched in say they hope today's donation will make a difference for years to come. 
Story said,"These kids are wonderful...I mean they've taken off school, they've helped put all of this together. I'm so appreciative to all of you guys."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.