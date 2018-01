Officials say no one was injured when a small plane made an emergency landing on a baseball field in southwest Omaha.



Officials say the single-engine plane made the landing around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday near 138th and Q Streets in Omaha's Millard community.



The plane is owned by Oracle Aviation, a flight school based at the Millard Airport.



It was the second plane owned by Oracle to make an emergency landing in the last four days.