The American Heart Association delivers red hats to local hospitals as part of "Little Hats, Big Hearts" campaign

In celebration of America Heart Month, UnityPoint Health- St. Luke's and Mercy Medical Center received some special donations Thursday.

In connection with the American Heart Association, supporters of the group Little Hats, Big Hearts donated 200 crocheted red hats to the two hospitals Thursday. The hats are given to thousands of babies during the month to empower mothers to live heart-healthy lives.

"These hats are going to be given out to every baby born in the Siouxland area during the month of February to raise awareness of congenital heart defects," said Kassi Wessing, Communications Director for American Heart Association.

All of the hats are handmade by volunteers across the country. The hats range in various sizes for all babies alike as well as various shades of red. Also helping give the red hats today was Mrs. Iowa Jill Brees Barr, who says that this campaign hits home.

"This initiative actually touches me personally, when I was 28 I was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome which is characterized by an extra electrical pathway in the heart, it was something that was congenital that I was born with," said Jill Brees Barr, Mrs. Iowa America 2017