Authorities confirm search for missing man is body recovery operation

DUNLAP, Iowa (WOWT) -

Authorities in Harrison County have confirmed that their search for a man missing near Dunlap, Iowa is a body recovery operation.

Officials from several jurisdictions converged in Harrison County, Iowa Thursday morning looking for a missing truck operator. His vehicle wound up buried in a sand pit filled with water and ice.

Coworkers were looking for him overnight and found his Caterpillar truck in a sand ditch.

Authorities confirmed Thursday afternoon that this is a recovery operation. As of 1 p.m., they said the body was still inside the truck.

Water rescue teams were deployed.

The circumstances of what happened remain under investigation.

The victim was not identified.

-Information from WOWT. 

