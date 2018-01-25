KTIV and Arnolds Park Amusement Park want to recognize schools that are “Making a Difference”

We want to award three Siouxland middle or junior high schools with a FREE FIELD DAY for their entire student body to Arnolds Park Amusement Park.

To enter this competition, please talk to your teacher or school administrator and designate someone to be the school’s sponsor. We want all interested schools to each produce a video no more than 2 minutes in length showing us why your school is “Making a Difference.”

How is your school “Making a Difference?”

With outstanding academic achievement

School spirit

Community Service

Service to fellow students

Working to improve your school building

And many, many more ways!

Have your school’s designated sponsor upload your video to YouTube and fill out the form at the link below.

Entry deadline is March 15, 2018. For more information, you can email contests@ktiv.com.

Fill out the form below or submit your entry here.