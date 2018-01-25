New Iowa girls basketball rankings feature 15 Siouxland teams - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

New Iowa girls basketball rankings feature 15 Siouxland teams

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Sioux Center is the highest ranked Siouxland team, coming in second in Class 3A. Sioux Center is the highest ranked Siouxland team, coming in second in Class 3A.

2018 Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

Class 1A
    School     Record     LW
1     Springville     16-3     1
2     Central Decatur     17-0     2
3     North Mahaska     17-0     3
4     Newell-Fonda     16-0     4
5     Kingsley-Pierson     15-2     6
6     West Hancock     14-2     5
7     AGWSR     15-1     7
8     Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton     15-1     8
9     Montezuma     15-2     9
10     Kee     15-1     10
11     Janesville     15-1     11
12     Bishop Garrigan     12-4     12
13     Seymour     17-0     13
14     Boyer Valley     16-1     14
15     West Monona     11-5     NR
Dropped Out: Colo-Nesco (15)

Class 2A
    School     Record     LW
1     North Linn     18-0     1
2     Treynor     15-1     2
3     Panorama     17-1     3
4     Western Christian     13-2     4
5     Logan-Magnolia     14-2     5
6     Cascade     16-3     6
7     Iowa City Regina     12-4     7
8     Grundy Center     15-1     8
9     North Union     14-1     9
10     Dike-New Hartford     17-2     11
11     West Sioux     14-2     12
12     Pekin     17-1     13
13     Bellevue     13-5     10
14     IKM-Manning     12-3     14
15     Des Moines Christian     13-4     NR
Dropped Out: Mediapolis (15)

Class 3A
    School     Record     LW
1     Crestwood     16-0     1
2     Sioux Center     15-2     2
3     Clear Lake     15-1     3
4     Cherokee     16-1     4
5     Osage     16-0     5
6     Nevada     14-2     6
7     Roland-Story     15-2     8
8     Davenport Assumption     9-7     7
9     Monticello     13-4     10
10     Forest City     12-3     12
11     Camanche     13-5     11
12     South Central Calhoun     16-1     9
13     North Polk     13-3     15
14     Red Oak     12-2     NR
15     Anamosa     14-3     NR
Dropped Out: Kuemper Catholic (13), West Marshall (14)

Class 4A
    School     Record     LW
1     Marion     16-0     1
2     Lewis Central     15-0     2
3     Grinnell     15-1     3
4     North Scott     14-2     4
5     Center Point-Urbana     15-2     5
6     Boone     15-1     6
7     Mason City     9-8     7
8     Le Mars     12-3     8
9     Denison-Schleswig     12-4     12
10     Sergeant Bluff-Luton     10-5     9
11     Fairfield     12-3     11
12     Cedar Rapids Xavier     9-8     10
13     Dallas Center-Grimes     11-5     13
14     Waverly-Shell Rock     12-4     15
15     Bishop Heelan     9-5     NR
Dropped Out: Pella (14)

Class 5A
    School     Record     LW
1     Iowa City High     16-0     1
2     Cedar Falls     16-1     2
3     Dowling Catholic     14-1     5
4     Pleasant Valley     16-0     4
5     Southeast Polk     14-2     7
6     Johnston     13-3     6
7     Ankeny Centennial     13-3     8
8     Waukee     14-2     9
9     Iowa City West     11-5     3
10     Indianola     13-3     11
11     Cedar Rapids Prairie     10-5     10
12     Cedar Rapids Washington     10-5     12
13     Bettendorf     12-3     13
14     West Des Moines Valley     8-9     15
15     Ankeny     8-8     14
Dropped Out: None

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.