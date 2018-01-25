New Iowa girls basketball rankings feature 15 Siouxland teams

Sioux Center is the highest ranked Siouxland team, coming in second in Class 3A.
2018 Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Springville 16-3 1
2 Central Decatur 17-0 2
3 North Mahaska 17-0 3
4 Newell-Fonda 16-0 4
5 Kingsley-Pierson 15-2 6
6 West Hancock 14-2 5
7 AGWSR 15-1 7
8 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 15-1 8
9 Montezuma 15-2 9
10 Kee 15-1 10
11 Janesville 15-1 11
12 Bishop Garrigan 12-4 12
13 Seymour 17-0 13
14 Boyer Valley 16-1 14
15 West Monona 11-5 NR
Dropped Out: Colo-Nesco (15)
Class 2A
School Record LW
1 North Linn 18-0 1
2 Treynor 15-1 2
3 Panorama 17-1 3
4 Western Christian 13-2 4
5 Logan-Magnolia 14-2 5
6 Cascade 16-3 6
7 Iowa City Regina 12-4 7
8 Grundy Center 15-1 8
9 North Union 14-1 9
10 Dike-New Hartford 17-2 11
11 West Sioux 14-2 12
12 Pekin 17-1 13
13 Bellevue 13-5 10
14 IKM-Manning 12-3 14
15 Des Moines Christian 13-4 NR
Dropped Out: Mediapolis (15)
Class 3A
School Record LW
1 Crestwood 16-0 1
2 Sioux Center 15-2 2
3 Clear Lake 15-1 3
4 Cherokee 16-1 4
5 Osage 16-0 5
6 Nevada 14-2 6
7 Roland-Story 15-2 8
8 Davenport Assumption 9-7 7
9 Monticello 13-4 10
10 Forest City 12-3 12
11 Camanche 13-5 11
12 South Central Calhoun 16-1 9
13 North Polk 13-3 15
14 Red Oak 12-2 NR
15 Anamosa 14-3 NR
Dropped Out: Kuemper Catholic (13), West Marshall (14)
Class 4A
School Record LW
1 Marion 16-0 1
2 Lewis Central 15-0 2
3 Grinnell 15-1 3
4 North Scott 14-2 4
5 Center Point-Urbana 15-2 5
6 Boone 15-1 6
7 Mason City 9-8 7
8 Le Mars 12-3 8
9 Denison-Schleswig 12-4 12
10 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10-5 9
11 Fairfield 12-3 11
12 Cedar Rapids Xavier 9-8 10
13 Dallas Center-Grimes 11-5 13
14 Waverly-Shell Rock 12-4 15
15 Bishop Heelan 9-5 NR
Dropped Out: Pella (14)
Class 5A
School Record LW
1 Iowa City High 16-0 1
2 Cedar Falls 16-1 2
3 Dowling Catholic 14-1 5
4 Pleasant Valley 16-0 4
5 Southeast Polk 14-2 7
6 Johnston 13-3 6
7 Ankeny Centennial 13-3 8
8 Waukee 14-2 9
9 Iowa City West 11-5 3
10 Indianola 13-3 11
11 Cedar Rapids Prairie 10-5 10
12 Cedar Rapids Washington 10-5 12
13 Bettendorf 12-3 13
14 West Des Moines Valley 8-9 15
15 Ankeny 8-8 14
Dropped Out: None