State board suspends Sioux City massage therapist's license amid allegations of improper sexual contact with client

A state board has suspended the license of a Sioux City massage therapist over allegations he had improper sexual contact with a client.

The Iowa Board of Massage Therapy suspended Kevin Trowbridge's massage therapy license for a minimum of five years.

In July of 2015, one of Trowbridge's clients, at Massage and Body in Sioux City, said Trowbridge improperly touched her genital area several times during a massage.

At a hearing, Trowbridge denied touching the client inappropriately. He admitted knowing the client, but said he couldn't recall the massage in question. Trowbridge also argued the client was experiencing a flashback to childhood sexual abuse during the massage, and the flashback was responsible for the client believing Trowbridge has touched her inappropriately.

The board concluded Trowbridge engaged in unethical conduct... specifically "improper sexual conduct".

In addition to the license suspension, Trowbridge will have to pay a $75 fee, and he may also be responsible for an other costs associated with he hearing.