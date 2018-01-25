More warming coming but not as foggy tonight

It was another foggy start to the day and that fog lingered into the afternoon in eastern Siouxland.

Any fog tonight should mainly take place earlier in the night before we're able to clear out a little better thanks to a strengthening wind.

The snow melt will continue tomorrow as it becomes pretty pleasant across the region with some locations able to get into the 40s.

It's looking like Saturday is going to stay above average as well with highs close to the 40-degree mark.

Cooler weather moves in by Sunday and Monday with highs only in the low to mid 20s.

We'll see a quick, but brief, warmup Tuesday with highs getting into the low 40s.

Then a front is going to move through on Wednesday which could give us a slight chance of a little light rain or snow but it wouldn't be anything heavy.

Then Thursday becomes quite chilly again with highs in the low 20s.