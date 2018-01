Over a foot of snow fell in parts of California's Sierra Nevada Mountains Thursday, making it the best day of the ski season so far.

Crews at Boreal Mountain spent the morning grooming the slopes and clearing the parking lot.

The mountain had been plagued by warm storms that had washed the little snow they had away.

This storm brought in light, fluffy powder which allowed the resort to open new terrain.

There was some heavy wind Thursday morning and backcountry skiers are being urged to pay attention to the leeward side of mountains that may be loaded with snow.