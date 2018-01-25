Northwestern women build 8-game winning streak

Coaches like to take things 'one game at a time'. The Northwestern College women's basketball team has taken that cliche to heart. By focusing on just one game, the Red Raiders have built an eight-game winning streak.

The 10th-ranked Raiders dropped number-13 Morningside 83-60 Wednesday night. Northwestern jumped ahead 33-6 and led by 24 at the half.

The Red Raiders are fourth in the GPAC in scoring offense, and third in scoring defense. Their balanced attack at both ends of the floor have put them alone in second place in the conference standings.

"It starts way before the basketball court," said head coach Chris Yaw. "They're just great young ladies. They care a lot about each other. There's a great presence of trust among them and I think that carries over. They love to share it. They love to celebrate for each other. It's a fun way to play, fun to coach, fun to watch."

"Our connections on this team are so good. I think we trust each other," said junior Kassidy De Jong. "Coach has really been hounding that in us, to trust each other. I trust anybody that's on the court with the ball and I think it's so fun to see us get the best shot possible."

Northwestern will go for nine in a row when they play St. Mary in Omaha on Saturday at 2:00 pm.