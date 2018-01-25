Iowa lakes area businesses expect huge turnout for Winter Games

It's not summertime, but there's just as much fun to be had in the Iowa Great Lakes during the winter season.

The lakes area has been gearing up for the University of Okoboji Winter Games all winter-long, and the time is finally here.

The festivities started Thursday night, but the weekend really begins Friday at 5 p.m with the Chili Cookoff at the Dickinson County Expo Center.

But, that's just the start.

Visitors can enjoy fun activities, all-you-can-eat food, and, of course, unique drinks.

What has people most excited this year is the foot of snow the lakes area got during the blizzard this week.

"With the 15 inches of snow that we've gotten, I can promise you that people are making plans to bring their snowmobiles up and they're hooking up their trailers and getting on up here," said Aaron Jones, RE/MAX Lakes Realty.

"A foot of snow this past weekend on a Monday was huge winter games," said Jeff Thee, Parks Marina marketing director. "A year ago, we had what we called the 'million-dollar snow,' we got 10 inches on Wednesday, now we got 12 inches of snow this past Monday. People keep an eye on weather conditions in Okoboji for winter games and they start making their hotel reservations, so, when we have snow, that brings the money to Okoboji."

Kids can have just as much fun over the weekend as their parents.

The Ritz Bar hosts softball tournaments on the ice and the Barefoot Bar has helicopter rides, snowmobile races, and ice skating.