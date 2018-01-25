Iowa congressional candidate advocates investment in critical access hospitals

A candidate challenging incumbent Congressman Steve King says critical access hospitals in Iowa should help treat Iowans with mental health issues.

Pediatrician Dr. John Paschen, met with officials at Jackson Recovery Center, in Sioux City, today. There, he detailed his four-point plan for mental health care.

That plan includes the use of existing critical access hospitals. Half of which are in the 4th district.

Paschen's plan is to work with the federal government to help cover the investment in these hospitals.

He believes in saving money by moving adolescents out of emergency rooms, and into critical access hospitals.

He also supports the use of telemedicine.

"Health care accessibility has so much to do with insurance." says Dr. Paschen "The Affordable Care Act allowed more people to have insurance than ever had before. I think the Affordable Care Act has to be refinanced, renewed and repaired, but not repealed."

