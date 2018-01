A Sioux City intersection is closed after a sinkhole opens up downtown.

Water crews tell KTIV the hole, at 3rd and Perry St. is five feet wide and ten feet deep.

Engineering Division Managers say crews must make utility and paving repairs in the intersection. Those repairs will start tonight and should be completed by February 9.

Residents should avoid the area until further notice. Utility workers say water pressure will be affected, but so far, no boil order is in effect.