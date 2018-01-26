Sgt. Bluff-Luton edges Bishop Heelan in MRAC wrestling tournament

Sgt. Bluff-Luton won the Missouri River Athletic Conference wrestling tournament on Thursday night at Sioux City North.

The Warriors scored 242.5 points, compared to 225.5 for Bishop Heelan. The Crusaders were the regular season champions with a 6-0 dual record in the conference.

"We stubbed our toe against Heelan earlier in the season," said SBL freshman Jack Gaukel. "They wrestled a heck of a dual so we just gotta keep putting pressure on them and keep scoring points."

"It would be amazing," said SBL junior Easton Graff. "Not just after losing our MRAC title after three years. It would be nice to come back with a tournament win and possibly fuel us into duals. "

The Warriors won four of the individual titles and all 14 Warriors placed in the top four places.

**********

--MRAC WRESTLING TOURNAMENT STANDINGS

1.Sgt. Bluff-Luton 242.5

2.Bishop Heelan 225.5

3.S.C. North 168.5

4.S.C. East 141

5.Council Bluffs T.J. 139

6.Council Bluffs A.L. 98

7.S.C. West 27