Airport security for the Super Bowl

As you might imagine, the airport is the first place most fans will be able to get their Super Bowl merchandise and cold weather essentials. But believe me, it's not the only thing they're doing to roll out the welcome mat.

Yes, there are already plenty of sights greeting super bowl fans at Minneapolis International Airport and soon there will also be sounds.

"This is Chad Greenway, former Minnesota Vikings linebacker proudly wearing number 52."

This greeting will play inside the airport tomorrow..."Welcome to the Bold North and Enjoy Super Bowl 52."

Director of operations, Phil Burke, says that it goes beyond banners.

"Anybody that is going to be volunteering, whether it's on the non-secure side or the secure side is going to be wearing one of these purple vests so that it's a clear designation for somebody that may need help."

The volunteers are already out in force... And some aren't even human.

Therapy dogs like Riley are also there to help calm all those passengers.

And he's not the only dog that will be working... The TSA is flying in extra K-9 teams and security staff to keep lines moving.

Burke says", so you'll see the dogs working in their lanes much, much more than you normally would."

That's because the airport could see 70 thousand outgoing passengers the day after the game... Which would break the current record by 20 thousand.

Once the guests get through, there are special displays and plenty of pop up shops to hopefully keep everyone happy, coming and going.

"The airport is, in most cases, the first impression and then we're also the last impression and we certainly want to make a good one," Burke said