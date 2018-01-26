Trump responds to Mueller firing attempt - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Trump responds to Mueller firing attempt

(NBC News) -

 NBC News has confirmed President Trump ordered Robert Mueller fired last June when he learned the Russia investigation widened to obstruction of justice but later backed off when his White House counsel threatened to resign rather than carry out the order.

The president, currently attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, decried the New York Times article that broke the story as "fake news."

The president's lawyer responded by stating "We decline to comment out of respect for the office of the special counsel and its process."

This comes on the heels of the president saying publicly he would go under oath and answer the special counsel's questions regarding his campaign's alleged contacts with Russia during the 2016 campaign.

