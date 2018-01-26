Property tax bill divides Nebraska farm, business groups - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Property tax bill divides Nebraska farm, business groups

A new attempt to reduce Nebraska property tax bills has opened a familiar divide between farm groups that have grown impatient with lawmakers and business groups that want income tax cuts in the mix.

Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard presented the bill Thursday to the Legislature's Revenue Committee, arguing that it would benefit urban and rural taxpayers. Erdman and farm groups say they'll try to put the issue on the November general election ballot if lawmakers don't act this year. Business organizations say they'll launch a campaign to fight the ballot measure if it gets that far.

The bill would use state money to offset what residents pay in local property taxes. Erdman declined to say how he would pay for the measure, saying lawmakers should make that decision.

