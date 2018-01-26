Quiet start to the weekend with above average temperatures

Our morning started off without fog for the first time in the last few days thanks to some breezy southerly winds.



We've also been very mild with temperatures sitting above our normal highs for this time of year at the start of the day!



Temperatures won't move too much through the day as we top out in the low 40s keeping those breezy conditions around.



Skies will be mostly clear tonight but due to some calming winds we could see some patchy fog redevelop overnight.



We'll stay partly cloudy through the weekend though temperatures will be much different Saturday and Sunday with the former near 40 degrees and the latter much cooler as we return to below average temperatures.



Highs in the mid 20s will be with us again on Monday before another brief warm-up for Tuesday and Wednesday.



A cold front Wednesday gives us a slight chance of light mix and colder temperatures to end the week.