Authorities release name of victim, details after dump truck plunges into pond near Dunlap, Iowa

Authorities have released the name of the man who died when the dump truck he was driving plunged into a pond near Dunlap, Iowa on Thursday. They've also pieced together the details of what happened.

The victim is identified as 38-year-old Christopher McMullen of Madelia, Minnesota. His body was recovered from the truck after authorities were able to pull it from the water about 4:15 Thursday afternoon.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office says McMullen was driving on a private road toward a dump site when the truck missed a turn and went down a steep embankment and into the water. Authorities were called to the scene shortly after 5 a-m. The recovery effort took most of the day. It was hampered by thick ice and the size of the dump truck, which was loaded with dirt.

An autopsy has been ordered