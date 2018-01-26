Authorities release name of victim, details after dump truck plu - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Authorities release name of victim, details after dump truck plunges into pond near Dunlap, Iowa

Posted:
Authorities have released the name of the man who died when the dump truck he was driving plunged into a pond near Dunlap, Iowa on Thursday Authorities have released the name of the man who died when the dump truck he was driving plunged into a pond near Dunlap, Iowa on Thursday
NEAR DUNLAP, Iowa (KTIV) -

Authorities have released the name of the man who died when the dump truck he was driving plunged into a pond near Dunlap, Iowa on Thursday. They've also pieced together the details of what happened.

The victim is identified as 38-year-old Christopher McMullen of Madelia, Minnesota. His body was recovered from the truck after authorities were able to pull it from the water about 4:15 Thursday afternoon.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office says McMullen was driving on a private road toward a dump site when the truck missed a turn and went down a steep embankment and into the water. Authorities were called to the scene shortly after 5 a-m. The recovery effort took most of the day. It was hampered by thick ice and the size of the dump truck, which was loaded with dirt.

An autopsy has been ordered

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.