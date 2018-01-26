Daugaard gives $40K to out-of-state cash ban for initiatives

South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard has donated $40,000 to the campaign for an initiative that would ban out-of-state fundraising for ballot questions.

The contribution from Daugaard's campaign account was the largest donation that Protect our Ballot SD received in 2017.

House Speaker Mark Mickelson's initiative would prohibit contributions to ballot question committees from nonresidents, out-of-state political committees and entities that haven't filed with the Secretary of State's office for the preceding four years.

A year-end state campaign finance report filed this week shows Protect our Ballot SD raised roughly $58,500 in 2017.

The group spent about $46,000.

Mickelson's state House campaign donated $10,000 to the cause, his company gave slightly more than $7,100 and he contributed about $1,300.

The Secretary of State's office has cleared the measure to appear on the November ballot.

