Report on deadly Iowa school bus fire released - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Report on deadly Iowa school bus fire released

Posted:
OAKLAND, Iowa (AP) -

A preliminary report on a school bus fire in western Iowa that killed the driver and a teenage passenger says the fire started in the engine compartment after the bus became stuck in a ditch.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board was issued Friday.

The Dec. 12 fire killed 16-year-old Megan Klindt and 74-year-old Donnie Hendricks.

Friday's report found that Hendricks was backing the bus out of Klindt's rural driveway when the bus' right rear wheels dropped into a 3-foot-deep ditch.

As Hendricks tried to drive out of the ditch, a fire began in the engine compartment and spread to the passenger compartment.

The report says it is unknown why Hendricks and Klindt did not exit the bus.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.