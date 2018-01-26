Former Sioux Center teacher charged in U.S. District Court for sexual exploitation of child

A former Sioux Center Christian School teacher accused of engaging in sexual acts with more than a dozen children, is back in jail tonight

36-year old Curtis Van Dam is charged with 146 counts, including 73 counts of second degree sexual abuse.

In December he bonded out of jail.

But early this morning, the Sioux Center Police Department arrested him at his home on a warrant from the U-S District Court from the Northern District of Iowa.

He was arrested on a pair of indictments: sexual exploitation of a child, and possession of child pornography.

Those charges stem from incidents on Nov. 12, 2013, and Oct. 21, 2017.

He has pleaded not guilty to the 146 charges in Sioux County.

His trial is set to for March 6.

Court documents in Sioux County identify at least 13 victims only by their initials.

The majority of those victims were between the ages of 12 and 13.

According to court documents, the alleged incidents took place between August 2014 to October of this year.

