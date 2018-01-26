Sioux City Police Department receives donation for Project Lifesaver

The Sioux City Police Department received a life-saving donation Friday.

The Resurrection Men's Group donated $750 to the police department to purchase 3 Project Lifesaver transmitters

Project Lifesaver is a small device that can be worn by people with dementia, kids with autism, or any other individual who may wander and get lost.

The Sioux City Police Department can then track the device and the lost person.

"We're the latest in the state of Iowa, and because of funds donated to the police department we are able to add more families that truly need it," said Rita Donnelly, Volunteer Coordinator

The Sioux City Police Department also has an agreement with Mercy Aircare which can track a lost individual that has Project Lifesaver from the air at no cost to the department.

An individual can be tracked from up to 7 miles away, depending on the level of interference.