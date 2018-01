Two people in Spencer were arrested after drugs were found by a K9 unit in their car.

25 year-old Luc Cauthron, and 24 year-old Alex Cody were arrested for possession of controlled substance marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

During a routine traffic stop shortly after 4 this morning, K9 Mennox alerted the handler to a narcotic odor.

The two were taken to the Clay County Jail without incident.