Racist chants directed at NW Iowa high school basketball team during game with rival

The Spencer, Iowa, school district has apologized for the behavior of some of their students at a high school basketball game, last week.

Administrators say some student spectators, at Spencer High School, greeted the visiting boys' basketball team from Storm Lake with racist chants. The chants, and slogans, at the January 19th game, in Spencer, included some fans yelling that the Storm Lake players should "go back where you came from." Other students chanted, "USA."

The Storm Lake district has 2,400 students, and 84 percent are non-Caucasian. The Spencer district has 1,900 students, and is predominantly white.

According to the Spencer Daily Reporter, and the Storm Lake Pilot Tribune, both schools acknowledge the incident occurred.

Spencer Activities Director, Ryan Sweeney, said quote, "we've talked to Storm Lake every day for the last five days... it was an isolated incident." Spencer's Superintendent Terry Hemann said quote, "we're very disappointed in what happened, and I believe we try to be proactive in any student behavior issue." Spencer Schools will end theme nights, and will be taking precautions going forward.

Storm Lake Principal Beau Ruleaux was told about the incident the following day. He said, "we will keep moving forward... we want to keep the spirit of the rivalry as long at there is respect, too, and that we're not displaying hatred."

Hemann hopes the incident can be a teaching opportunity.

The two districts formed an ambassador program last fall, and will continue that program in some form this spring.