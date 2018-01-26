North High School students visit Bryant Elementary for robotics demo

North High students took a trip down here to Bryant Elementary, Friday afternoon, to teach the young students the latest in education technology, and they brought their robots along to help them.

The high school students brought three bots along with them to show off for the kids.

Two for competition and one specially-designed for the presentation.

Their bots can do an array of things like pick up foam cubes, move laterally, and even climb up and down.

The students do these demonstrations all around the Sioux City area, passing along tips in science, technology, engineering and math.

STEM is a growing field and Iowa state officials have initiatives in place to get more students involved at a young age.

"Anyone can be involved," said Albert Pham, Sioux City North High School Senior. "You don't have to be an expert at math or an expert at engineering or, science doesn't even have to be your favorite subject. So, getting into STEM is really easy and there are many benefits to be had for getting involved."

The North High students compete in robotics competitions as part of the First Tech Challenge organization.

If you'd like to catch 7261 Omega Robotics in a competition, you can see them at Western Iowa Tech on February 10th.

The North High students say they get out for these types of demonstrations during the down time after a competition.