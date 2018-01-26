More melting Saturday before Sunday cools down

It was a day of melting as most highs across Siouxland made it into the 40s.

As we head into the weekend we're going to see a another day of mild weather on Saturday with highs near 40 degrees.

Colder weather moves in by Sunday and along with it could come a little light snow on Sunday, mainly in southwestern Siouxland.

At this point, it's not looking like a major event, but there could be enough snow to cause minor accumulations mostly under half an inch in northeast Nebraska with flurries more likely for us here in Sioux City.

Sunday's highs will only get into the mid 20s with and Monday will be just as cool.

We'll see brief warming on Tuesday as highs get into the low 40s.

Then cooling begins to return during the day on Wednesday as a few flurries may fly as a cold front pushes through.

Then Thursday and Friday will be cold with highs in the low 20s under partly cloudy skies.