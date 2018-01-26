New report shows how bad Hurricane Harvey really was - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

New report shows how bad Hurricane Harvey really was

The destruction of Hurricane Harvey is not far from memory, but a new report shows just how bad it really was. 

The National Hurricane Center says Harvey caused 68 deaths and approximately 125 billion dollars in damage.

The towns of Nederland and Groves both got more than 60 inches of rain.

The Houston metro area reported 36 to 48 inches of rain causing catastrophic flooding in Harris and Galveston counties. 

More than 300-thousand  structures were flooded.

And up to half a million cars were flooded.

Harvey also produced 57 tornadoes.

