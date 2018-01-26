League of Women Voters hosts town hall event

The League of Women Voters of Sioux City is hosting a legislative town hall meeting this weekend.

It will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. tomorrow at the Sioux City Public Museum on 607 4th Street.

The public is invited to ask questions and share concerns with their elected Representatives.

The Town Hall session will be followed by an informational meeting on the new Iowa Voter ID Law with Woodbury County Commissioner of Elections, Pat Gill.

Gill will review the new law, voter registration guidelines, the absentee ballot process and other related topics.

