Sioux City-native returns to share new novel with students

An author, who grew up in Sioux City, has returned to his hometown to talk to Sioux City Community School District students.

Elliott Sappingfield is the author of "A Problematic Paradox" geared for young readers. He stopped by Sunnyside Elementary on Friday. His hope is to share his love of STEM learning, and humor, with young readers through the science fiction book.

Sappingfield's main character in the book is a young girl. "Girls aren't always shown in that way, especially in science fiction," Sappingfield said. "It's another way for a kid to read about someone doing something that they might not have seen played out before them before."

It's Sappingfield's first novel. He lives in Missouri.