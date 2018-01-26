SportsFource Extra; Friday's highlights & scores

Sgt. Bluff-Luton upset Sioux City East, 44-43, on Friday night.
--GIRLS BASKETBALL
Omaha Nation 57 Tiospa Zina Tribal 43 F
Yankton 45 Huron 33 F
Denison-Schleswig 36 CB St. Albert 25 F
Battle Creek 48 Boone Central/NG 25 F
SF Christian 64 Dakota Valley 60 F
Sioux Central 63 East Sac County 51 F
Western Christian 69 Estherville LC 25 F
South O'Brien 62 Gehlen Catholic 49 F
Boyden-Hull 58 George-Little Rock 43 F
Akron-Westfield 59 H-M-S 44 F
Hinton 38 Harris-Lake Park 36 F
Treynor 59 IKM-Manning 41 F
West Sioux 47 MMC/RU 29 F
Fremont 44 Norfolk 39 F
Clarkson-Leigh 38 Oakland-Craig 32 F
Twin River 42 Pender 27 F
Okoboji 53 Rock Valley 48 F
CBAL 54 S.C. West 45 F
MOC-FV 58 Sheldon 27 F
Newell-Fonda 68 So. Cent. Calhoun 49 F
Spencer 39 Spirit Lake 38 F
Le Mars 81 Storm Lake 40 F
Central Lyon 57 West Lyon 51 F
Creighton 43 Winside 33 F
Ar-We-Va 59 Woodbine 37 F
--BOYS BASKETBALL
Logan-Magnolia 57 Riverside 41 F
GT/RA 64 Southeast Valley 50 F
West Monona 67 Siouxland Christian 42 F
Norfolk 75 Fremont 49 F
West Lyon 63 Central Lyon 26 F
SF Christian 94 Dakota Valley 68 F
CB St. Albert 73 Denison-Schleswig 69 F/OT
Western Christian 55 Estherville LC 43 F
South O'Brien 62 Gehlen Catholic 54 F
Boyden-Hull 56 George-Little Rock 55 F
Harris-Lake Park 67 Hinton 50 F
Treynor 79 IKM-Manning 40 F
Alta-Aurelia 57 Manson-NW Web. 48 F
West Sioux 78 MMC/RU 47 F
Sheldon 61 MOC-FV 47 F
OA-BCIG 60 Ridge View 50 F
Kingsley-Pierson 64 River Valley 42 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 44 S.C. East 43 F
Bishop Heelan 63 S.C. North 50 F
CBAL 54 S.C. West 51 F/2OT
Sioux Center 76 Sibley-Ocheyedan 46 F
East Sac County 70 Sioux Central 58 F
Mt. Michael 67 South Sioux City 35 F
Spirit Lake 72 Spencer 51 F
Unity Christian 70 Trinity Christian 29 F
Emmetsburg 69 WB-Mallard 34 F
Boyer Valley 80 West Harrison 37 F
MVAO/COU 62 Westwood 44 F
--HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
1.Spirit Lake-Park 224 2.Storm Lake 199 F
1.C.Lyon/GLR 251 2.MOC-FV 158 F
--MEN'S BASKETBALL
St. Cloud State 82 Wayne State 58 F
--WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
UNI 51 Bradley 40 F
St. Johns 39 Creighton 53 F
Drake 65 Illinois State 58 F
St. Cloud State 56 Wayne State 84 F
--COLLEGE WRESTLING
Oklahoma 21 Iowa State 16 F
--USHL
Fargo 2 Sioux City 1 F