SportsFource Extra; Friday's highlights & scores - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

SportsFource Extra; Friday's highlights & scores

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Sgt. Bluff-Luton upset Sioux City East, 44-43, on Friday night. Sgt. Bluff-Luton upset Sioux City East, 44-43, on Friday night.

--GIRLS BASKETBALL
Omaha Nation 57 Tiospa Zina Tribal 43 F  
Yankton 45 Huron 33 F  
Denison-Schleswig 36 CB St. Albert 25 F  
Battle Creek 48 Boone Central/NG 25 F  
SF Christian 64 Dakota Valley 60 F  
Sioux Central 63 East Sac County 51 F  
Western Christian 69 Estherville LC 25 F  
South O'Brien 62 Gehlen Catholic 49 F  
Boyden-Hull 58 George-Little Rock 43 F  
Akron-Westfield 59 H-M-S 44 F  
Hinton 38 Harris-Lake Park 36 F  
Treynor 59 IKM-Manning 41 F  
West Sioux 47 MMC/RU 29 F  
Fremont 44 Norfolk 39 F  
Clarkson-Leigh 38 Oakland-Craig 32 F  
Twin River 42 Pender 27 F  
Okoboji 53 Rock Valley 48 F  
CBAL 54 S.C. West 45 F  
MOC-FV 58 Sheldon 27 F  
Newell-Fonda 68 So. Cent. Calhoun 49 F  
Spencer 39 Spirit Lake 38 F  
Le Mars 81 Storm Lake 40 F  
Central Lyon 57 West Lyon 51 F  
Creighton 43 Winside 33 F  
Ar-We-Va 59 Woodbine 37 F  

--BOYS BASKETBALL
Logan-Magnolia 57 Riverside 41 F  
GT/RA 64 Southeast Valley 50 F  
West Monona 67 Siouxland Christian 42 F  
Norfolk 75 Fremont 49 F  
West Lyon 63 Central Lyon 26 F  
SF Christian 94 Dakota Valley 68 F  
CB St. Albert 73 Denison-Schleswig 69 F/OT  
Western Christian 55 Estherville LC 43 F  
South O'Brien 62 Gehlen Catholic 54 F  
Boyden-Hull 56 George-Little Rock 55 F  
Harris-Lake Park 67 Hinton 50 F  
Treynor 79 IKM-Manning 40 F  
Alta-Aurelia 57 Manson-NW Web. 48 F  
West Sioux 78 MMC/RU 47 F  
Sheldon 61 MOC-FV 47 F  
OA-BCIG 60 Ridge View 50 F  
Kingsley-Pierson 64 River Valley 42 F  
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 44 S.C. East 43 F  
Bishop Heelan 63 S.C. North 50 F  
CBAL 54 S.C. West 51 F/2OT  
Sioux Center 76 Sibley-Ocheyedan 46 F  
East Sac County 70 Sioux Central 58 F  
Mt. Michael 67 South Sioux City 35 F  
Spirit Lake 72 Spencer 51 F  
Unity Christian 70 Trinity Christian 29 F  
Emmetsburg 69 WB-Mallard 34 F  
Boyer Valley 80 West Harrison 37 F  
MVAO/COU 62 Westwood 44 F    

--HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
1.Spirit Lake-Park 224 2.Storm Lake 199 F  
1.C.Lyon/GLR 251 2.MOC-FV 158 F

--MEN'S BASKETBALL
St. Cloud State 82 Wayne State 58 F  

--WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
UNI 51 Bradley 40 F  
St. Johns 39 Creighton 53 F  
Drake 65 Illinois State 58 F  
St. Cloud State 56 Wayne State 84 F  

--COLLEGE WRESTLING
Oklahoma 21 Iowa State 16 F  

--USHL
Fargo 2 Sioux City 1 F

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.