Iowa DNR stocks 1,500 trout at Bacon Creek

Ice fishers in Sioux City got a special treat this weekend.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources stocked Bacon Creek with trout for local ice fishers, Saturday.

1,500 rainbow trout were released at the creek.

All fishers were welcome to watch the DNR stock the water and then stick around to catch some afterwards.

"It's a great enhancement for Sioux City, especially Bacon Creek, you can see behind us with all the huts, there's a lot of people out there having fun, enjoying the good weather and it's a lot of fun to catch the trout," said Mark Reinders, Sgt. Bluff, IA. "It's different...ice fishing compared to going to a lake and on a boat. This is just kind of sit around, a little more camaraderie, and enjoy the weather."

Fishers must pay a trout free of $12.50 for Sioux City residents and $15 for non-residents.

The daily catch limit is five trout per person.