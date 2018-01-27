Weekend kickoff of 38th Annual Okoboji Winter Games - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Weekend kickoff of 38th Annual Okoboji Winter Games

By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
OKOBOJI, Iowa (KTIV) -

The Okoboji Winter Games are underway at the Iowa Great Lakes and Siouxlanders turn out in force to enjoy the weekend. 

All weekend visitors can enjoy fun on the ice, unique food, and specially-made drinks. 

The unofficial kickoff for the Winter Games was Friday night at the Chili Cookoff.

Saturday, kids and adults are enjoying all kinds of activities on the ice, including snowmobiling, ice football, broom ball, and, of course, skating. 

After the sun goes down, venues like Barefoot Bar and The Ritz are hosting live music acts. 

This is the 38th annual University of Okoboji Winter Games. 

