Light snow chances before a cool down kicks in Sunday

Saturday was another mild day in Siouxland as temperatures jumped above freezing with some of us in the low 40s.



Lots of sunshine made it a beautiful day!



Things do start to change some tonight though as a cold front pushes in from the northwest.



That brings a chance for some light snow across northeastern Siouxland; accumulations will be an inch or less.



Another wave of energy pushes in for Sunday morning and brings more light snow, this time mostly in southwestern Siouxland.



Amounts will again be less than an inch. Sunday will be much cooler behind the front as we struggle into the mid 20s for highs.



We'll be back into the single digits for lows overnight with similar temperatures Monday afternoon as we saw Sunday.



Winds pick up on Tuesday helping push us back above average and into the low 40s.



That sticks around Wednesday before another system pushes in.



We'll have a chance for flurries Wednesday night but more importantly it knocks us back below average for the end of the week.



We keep highs in the 20s into the weekend.