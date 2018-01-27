RAGBRAI to kick off in Onawa, IA

The Ragbrai Route for this year has officially been announced.

Onawa will be the first host town on the RAGBRAI route this year.

This is the sixth time Onawa has been a host town for RAGBRAI.

It's been 14 years since Onawa lasted hosted the event.

8 towns will be overnight stops along the route.

RAGBRAI will stop overnight in Denison, Jefferson, Ames, Newton, Sigourney, Iowa City and finally, Davenport.

This year RAGBRAI will total 428 miles.

KTIV was at last years RAGBRAI which kicked off in Orange City.