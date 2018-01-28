Musketeers' win streak snapped in OT loss to Sioux Falls

The Musketeers fell to Sioux Falls in overtime on Saturday, 2-1.

Paul DeNaples scored the game-winner in overtime, and Sioux Falls beat the Musketeers on Saturday, 2-1.

A scoreless period had some solid goaltender play. Ben Kraws had a strong period for Sioux City (15-13-6), playing in place of Matt Jurusik. Kraws saved 35 of the 37 shots fired his way.

Mikhail Berdin had 22 saves, despite a miscue that almost resulted in a Musketeer goal early in the game.

In the second period, the Stampede opened the scoring off the stick of Adam Dawe. Artem Ivanyuzhenkov and Kevin Conley assisted on the power play goal.

Cole Koepke equalized five minutes later with his 14th goal of the season, as it was tied 1-1 after two periods.

A scoreless third period led to overtime, where DeNaples netted the game-winner for Sioux Falls (18-11-6). It was his first goal of the season.

The Musketeers are back in action on Tuesday, visiting Lincoln at 7:05 p.m.