Two Dead in Stabbing in Sioux City

An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl are dead after a stabbing Sunday morning in Sioux City. A suspect has been arrested.

Detective Sgt. Ryan Bertrand with the Sioux City Police Department said in a news release that officers responded to the area of Jay Avenue and South Cecelia Street for a call of two individuals that were the victims of apparent stab wounds.

A 17-year old girl, who's name is not being released, and Felipe Negron, Jr, 18, both of Sioux City, were taken to the hospital for treatment. They were later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Shortly after 2 Sunday morning, Woodbury County Deputies and Sioux City Police Officers responded to the Hy-Vee store on Gordon Drive after they received a call of an injured person who had shown up at the business.

Investigators say the person was the suspect that they had been searching for in regards to the stabbings.

Police identify him as Tran Lee Walker, 18, of Sioux City. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening knife wound.

After he was treated, officers interviewed him. He was then arrested and charged with two counts of Murder 1st.

He is being held in the Woodbury County Jail without bail.

Investigators have scheduled a news conference for 2:00 Sunday afternoon. KTIV will stream it live on our Facebook page.