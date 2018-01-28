City of Sioux City to discuss further plans for multi-sport complex, "The Arena"

HCC Enterprises, LLC and the City of Sioux City are finalizing a development agreement for a multi-purpose sports complex.

"The Arena" will include youth training programs for basketball, volleyball, baseball and other sports.

It will also host multi-sport leagues and tournaments and athletic showcase events.

The group brought the idea for "The Arena" to city council in November and the city has been looking for the best place to put the facility ever since.

The two parties have eyed a spot along S Lafayette St. in the Combined Floyd River Urban Renewal Area for the facility.

City council members and HCC Enterprises, LLC will have further discussion on the project at Monday night's city council meeting.