Below average temperatures stick around for Monday

A cold front came through the area overnight and brought a couple of inches of snow to northeastern Siouxland.



It also gave us a much colder Sunday as temperatures sat 25 to 30 degrees colder during the afternoon than we were on Saturday.



The colder weather continues as we go through the night with lows in the single digits through the area.



Luckily winds will be fairly calm for us both tonight and Monday which will take the edge off of the chill.



Temperatures will be back near 20 again Monday before we see a switch to southerly flow for Tuesday.



This will launch us back above average with highs near 40 through the area.



The only negative will be some gusty southerly winds which could reach 40 mph at times.



We'll see similar temperatures with calmer winds Wednesday before another system brings colder temps back to the area for the back half of the week.



Highs in the 20s will stick around into the weekend.



The next decent chance for precipitation comes Saturday when we could see some snow once again in Siouxland.