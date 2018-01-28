Scoring struggles plague Iowa State

After beating eighth-ranked Texas Tech last weekend, it looked like Iowa State might have turned a corner.



But the Cyclones have dropped their last two by an average of 19.5 points per game.

Saturday's 68-45 defeat at the hands of Tennessee might be the low point of the season.



The Cyclones scored just 19 points in the first half, and shot a season-low 33 percent from the floor.



Forty-five points is Iowa State's lowest point output ever at Hilton Coliseum.

"We've just got to find it," said senior Donovan Jackson. "It's on us as players. It's not on coach. He always takes the blame for it, but honestly, it's on us. We've just got to compete better."

"It's not even about tape, it's just me trying to figure out the best way to reach these guys," said head coach Steve Prohm. "More, is to just take ownership. That's the biggest thing we've got to find. I'm asking guys to do it, I'm giving guys great confidence to take over and do it. But they've got to be able to accept it. That's a great responsibility."

Iowa State's road gets more difficult on Wednesday, when No. 7 West Virginia visits Hilton Coliseum.